Brazilians fear tsunami caused by volcano, but experts rule out risk – 17/09/2021 – Science

If you saw the word “tsunami” associated with Brazil on social media and, of course, you were worried, you can relax. The chances are remote, according to experts heard by the sheet, that the eruption of a volcano in the Canary Islands causes a giant wave on the Brazilian coast.

Seismic activity associated with the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain, has raised a local alert for the possibility of an eruption.

This Friday (17), the government of the islands stated that the seismic phenomena have decreased, but that the alert remains, as the slowdown in activities could be temporary. “The process continues and may have a rapid evolution in the short term”, state, in a note, the authorities.

The scientific committee of the Canary Islands should meet again this Saturday (18) to assess the evolution of the situation.

The real risk in the event of an eruption lies in the vicinity of the volcano, cities such as Fuencaliente, Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Mazo.

For Brazil, an eruption in this volcano, which lies on an island off the African coast in the Atlantic, could eventually cause a rough sea.

Researchers claim that it is unlikely, however, that an event with destructive potential for the Brazilian coast, more specifically for the Northeast, the closest —but still very distant— part of the volcano.

The specialist in volcanic rocks Fábio Braz Machado says that Brazil may feel a kind of hangover if the eruption actually occurs, depending on its violence.

According to Machado, a researcher at the Federal University of Paraná and a member of the Brazilian Society of Geology, tsunamis are usually more associated with large earthquakes, due to the enormous amount of energy involved in the displacement of tectonic plates.

In the case of volcanoes, the risk of tsunami increases in those with more explosive characteristics (as opposed to some like those seen in Hawaii, where lava behaves as a trickle). Machado also explains that the height of a volcano is related to its potential for explosion and, thus, in Cumbre Vieja, measuring 1,949 meters, this problem is relatively high.

The formation of giant waves during eruptions also exists when a part of the island where the volcano is located ends up falling into the sea, says Ricardo Fraga Pereira, geologist and head of the oceanography department at the Federal University of Bahia.

“The catastrophe scenario is not real”, evaluates Pereira, about possible impacts in Brazil. “In that case, it’s not a supervolcano, but it’s of an explosive nature. It requires caution, but it doesn’t require unnecessary alarm.”

There is some difficulty in predicting exactly what will happen in Cumbre Vieja, but even in the worst-case scenario, if large waves really were heading for Brazil, there would be more than enough time for national authorities to alert the population. About eight hours, according to Pereira.

This, not to mention the continuous loss of energy in the wave as it crosses the Atlantic.

Fortunately, Brazil is located relatively far from potential tsunami triggers, such as meeting points between plates and active volcanoes.

And eventually the country can be hit by such an event? Well, Machado claims that the island of Tristão da Cunha, in the South Atlantic, could cause an explosion with some level of impact in the south of the country.

But for now, you can sleep peacefully. It shouldn’t be this time.