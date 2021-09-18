Calleri trains with the ball and is close to making his debut for São Paulo | São Paulo

The activity this Friday at the CT of Barra Funda confirmed a trend of recent days. Forward Jonathan Calleri trained normally with the ball during the entire period of activity and is close to making his debut for São Paulo this Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT), against Atlético-GO, in Morumbi, by Brasileirão.

The coaching committee’s initial planning is to rely on Calleri for at least 20 minutes on Sunday, as the striker hasn’t played for nearly five months.

This Friday, the Argentine normally participated in the tactical training alongside his teammates and was accredited once and for all to appear among the squad for the weekend’s game.

1 of 2 Calleri regularly participated in São Paulo’s tactical training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Calleri normally participated in the tactical training of São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

In addition to Calleri, Hernán Crespo also had the unlimited presence of forward Marquinhos. The young man returned to training with the team last Thursday, after a month out, and also has chances to return to the list of related this Sunday.

The confrontation against Atlético-GO will be the first for São Paulo since the elimination of the Copa do Brasil. Last Wednesday, Tricolor lost 3-1 to Fortaleza and fell in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In Brasileirão, the situation is bad. With just 22 points, São Paulo has an advantage over América-MG, the first club within the relegation zone for Serie B.

Hernán Crespo’s team hasn’t won in four games, two of them for the Brasileirão. In the last commitments for the national tournament, São Paulo lost to Fluminense and drew against Juventude.

+ Read more news about São Paulo