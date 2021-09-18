Camacho, now at Santos, charges Corinthians in court over R$ 1 million in labor claims | soccer

Corinthians will have to defend itself from another lawsuit. This time, the former steering wheel of the club, Guilherme Camacho, currently at Santos, went to court charging late labor payments. The value of the claim is R$ 1,259,408.81.

In the process to which the ge had access, the player asks for unpaid FGTS deposit amounts, late vacation payments, among other things (check the list below). The information was initially disclosed by Meu Timão and confirmed by ge.

Camacho was under contract at the club from May 23, 2016 to February 3, 2020, when he was released free of charge to Santos to relieve Timão’s payroll. During this period, in addition to a loan, he had a progressive salary increase in at least three opportunities.

Camacho at Corinthians training

Camacho was loaned to Athletico-PR in 2018 and 2019 during the period he was under contract with Corinthians. At the time, Timão paid the player’s full salary throughout, as stated in the process.

To reach the amount of R$ 1.2 million, Camacho’s orders were listed as follows:

Balance of one day’s salary in December 2016, 17, 18 and 19. In addition to the second installment of the 13th salary of 2019. Total: BRL 90.6 thousand.

Double vacation pay from 2016 to 2019. Total: BRL 662 thousand.

Severance payments, salary balance for February 2020 and 13th proportional salary for 2020. Total: BRL 27.5 thousand.

Fine of CLT. Total: BRL 150 thousand.

Integration of the bonus portion of the salary, payment of reflexes on 13th salary, vacations plus the constitutional third and FGTS on 13th salary and vacations. Total: BRL 113.4 thousand.

FGTS deposit (with interest, correction and fine). Total: BRL 215.7 thousand.