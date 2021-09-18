Camacho sues Corinthians in court and asks for R$ 1.2 million – 09/17/2021

The defensive midfielder Guilherme Camacho, now at Santos, went to court against Corinthians. In the action, the player’s defense asks Timão to pay R$ 1,259,408.81, an amount due as labor funds and non-payment of FGTS.

“Over the two contractual periods, the claimed club failed to comply with remuneration installments of the employment contracts, extemporaneously paying the vacation due to the claimant, failing to integrate the paid awards and, also, failing to make some FGTS deposits”, argued the Camacho’s defense in action.

Camacho arrived at Corinthians in May 2016, after being one of the highlights of Fernando Diniz’s Audax. After signing the release with Timão in June this year, he arranged to go to Santos.

Camacho arrived at Corinthians earning BRL 80,000 and had two increases, to BRL 90,000 and then to BRL 150,000 monthly — in August 2017 and January 2018, respectively. Camacho’s case information was published on the website My Timon and confirmed by UOL.

Balance of one salary day in December 2016 (BRL 2.6 thousand); 2017 (BRL 3,000); 2018 (BRL 5,000); 2019 (BRL 5 thousand) and the second installment of the 13th salary of 2019 (BRL 75 thousand) – total of BRL 90.6 thousand;

Double the 2016 vacation pay (R$115.5 thousand); 2017 (BRL 135.3 thousand); 2018 (BRL 211.1 thousand); 2019 (BRL 200 thousand) – total of BRL 662 thousand;

Fine provided for in article 477, § 8, of the CLT – total of BRL 150 thousand;

Severance payments (whatever they are), salary balance for February 2020 and proportional 13th salary for 2020 – total of R$ 27.5 thousand;

Integration of the award portion to the claimant’s salary, ordering the payment of reflexes in 13th salary, vacations plus the constitutional third and FGTS on 13th salary and vacations – total of R$113.4 thousand;

FGTS deposit, plus correction, interest and fine – total of R$ 215.7 thousand;

Sucumbency fees – amount to be defined.

It is worth remembering that tax debts are one of Corinthians’ financial problems. In August, UOL revealed that Corinthians also has pending payments of FGTS from its employees. The club has not deposited the amounts since 2019, and the debt already exceeds R$ 40 million. The Parque São Jorge club owes R$ 138.21 million in tax obligations and social and fiscal charges. The number includes the payment of Income Tax, INSS (National Social Security Institute), FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) and Vacations. Altogether, Timão’s total debt in the market is R$ 956.9 million.