Can Bolsonaro travel to the UN Assembly in New York without getting vaccinated against Covid? Understand | World

President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to travel to New York in the coming days to attend the UN General Assembly. As every year, he will give the speech representing Brazil.

The official information is that he is not vaccinated against Covid-19. In this case, how the president’s circulation will be in New York and at the UN?

There was a question as to whether the UN would require the vaccination of heads of state. There was also pressure from the city of New York for this to be required, but the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres ended up confirming that there will be no such condition for participation.

The organization will offer vaccines to heads of state and delegations who want to get vaccinated, but it turns out that the UN is like an international territory: it is not subject to the rules of any specific country, so it does not have the power to bar the entry of heads who are not immunized.

That way, Bolsonaro will have no problems delivering the speech as planned. Circulation in New York City, on the other hand, can get more complicated.

In the biggest American city, practically nothing can be done without proof of vaccination. It is not possible, for example, to go to a restaurant and sit inside without introducing you.

The same goes for cultural institutions. In some of them you can test negative, but in many places a vaccination card is required.

Bolsonaro will have to follow the rules of new york and wear a mask in all enclosed places.