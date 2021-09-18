Canaries at risk of a new volcanic eruption after 4200 earthquakes

angelica knight Yesterday at 18:52

Authorities have issued a risk alert for a possible volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma after more than 4200 earthquakes have been recorded in recent days.

The island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, has recorded more than 4200 small earthquakes and ground deformation, indicating the existence of “uneasy” magma underground and the likelihood of a volcanic eruption. The last time there was a volcanic eruption was 50 years ago, with the eruption of the Tenerife Volcano in October 1971.

The team that is monitoring the evolution of this phenomenon does not rule out the possibility of a volcanic eruption, but warns that there are still a few steps to go before there is an eruption.

“We cannot make a short-term prognosis,” warned María José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN). “Everything indicates that it will evolve into territories of greater magnitude and will be felt by the population”.

Since September 11, earthquakes closer to the surface have been detected and four of them had magnitudes greater than three. The first movements were detected at a depth of 20 kilometers and, this Wednesday, they were already felt at a depth of six and eight kilometers with 20 movements of small magnitude less than three kilometers of depth. Another sign of the existence of surface pressure is the fact that the island has already “shaked” six centimeters. On Wednesday alone, it was 4.5.

María José Blanco says that the phenomenon is much more energetic than what has been seen on the island of El Hierro, in the Canary Islands. In three days, as much energy was released in Las Palma as was released in El Hierro for weeks.

The volcanologist believes that there are no signs of a volcanic eruption yet, because “there hasn’t been an earthquake that opens the way for the magma that is causing earthquakes” she said.

Due to the increase in the magnitude of the earthquakes, the scientific committee of the Plan for the Prevention of Volcanic Risks in the Canary Islands raised the risk of a possible eruption to yellow on Tuesday. At Wednesday’s meeting, the committee decided to keep the risk in yellow, but warned that “there is likely to be more earthquakes”.

The director of the Volcanic Surveillance Area of ​​the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), Luca D”Auria, adds that “the most likely is that the magma has found its way to the surface and it is very likely that it will reach it”.