Caoa Chery extends factory discount for Tiggo 3X







Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X during our test drive. Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X has a special discount for the PwD public. In addition to the statutory IPI exemption, the Tiggo family’s compact SUV receives a special 5% factory bonus on the Plus version. Therefore, it is being sold from R$ 84,807. The special condition, which had been announced in August, was extended until the end of September.

Due to the new ceiling of R$ 140 thousand for vehicle sales in the PwD modality, the entire Caoa Chery portfolio, with the exception of Tiggo 8, is now available for this type of direct sale. The vehicles are sold in the same retail versions, which guarantee this public the same quality, technology and design that is standard in the brand.









Tiggo 3X: Meet Caoa Chery’s fifth SUV:

With the IPI discounts, the Tiggo 2, for example, in the Look Manual version, starts at R$73,505. The brand’s sales leader, Tiggo 5X, is offered at a discount of over R$10,000, starting at R$116,975. Offers are valid for the entire Caoa Chery network, with special financing conditions and availability for prompt delivery.

Customers interested in taking a test drive can contact the nearest Caoa Chery dealership to learn about all sales conditions. The stores can be consulted on the website https://caoachery.com.br/concessionarias.