Carlos Bolsonaro wants to prevent trans athletes from participating in competitions – Politics

In the text, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro speaks of “disastrous gender ideology” (photo: CMRJ/Disclosure)

Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), presented this Friday (9/17) a Bill in the City Council of Rio de Janeiro (CMRJ) to prohibit transsexual athletes from participating in sports competitions in the city. In his justification, he speaks of a ‘disastrous gender ideology’. Carlos’ proposal to prevent trans athletes from registering to compete in competitions in a category different from their birth sex. According to the text of the Bill, published in the Official Gazette of CMRJ, this would apply to all disputes related, directly or indirectly, to the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

The councilor also enumerates punishments for those who break the rules. “It is prohibited to issue an event holding permit for competitions and sporting events that register a transgender person”, he highlighted in one of the articles of the Bill. value of R$ 10 thousand.

Trans athletes would still be prevented from receiving scholarships or any kind of sponsorship by the city hall.

Carlos Bolsonaro begins his justification by citing gender ideology and says that it has no scientific proof. “With this pseudo-scientific argument and clear arbitrary political order, LGBT activists defend that fathers and mothers should allow their children to decide at an early age, issues of sexual identity, a fact that is generating a huge number of absurdities”, he highlights in the text .

In another excerpt, the councilor points out that, since November 2015, when a new guideline by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was published, “transsexual and transvestite athletes began to be accepted in women’s championships in several countries and, with that, hundreds of women have lost the right to compete on equal terms, as the male body is, by nature, stronger and more resistant.”