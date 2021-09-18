Casagrande warns Rodolfo Landim about the possible hiring of Daniel Alves: “You have to be careful”

Daniel Alves terminated with São Paulo last Thursday night (16) and is free to play in any team in the Brazilian Championship as he has only played 6 games in the Brasileirão and, therefore, is able to act, as long as he is hired until the 24th of that month. The right-back already has 6 proposals in his hands, 4 from Brazilian teams and two from abroad, and one of these teams is Flamengo.

Recently, President Rodolfo Landim opened the doors for the athlete. In the vision of the representative, the athlete is an excellent player and Gávea has its doors open to receive Daniel Alves. “I had the opportunity to meet him in 2019. He has a very nice professional profile. He is a winner. No team in the world would be uninterested in an athlete like Daniel Alves.”, said the president of Flamengo, in an interview with ‘TV Record’, this Wednesday (16). It is worth remembering that before hitting the São Paulo, the agent tried to bring the athlete.

Who is against hiring the player is the commentator Walter Casagrande. During the program “Selecção Sportv”, the former player said that the board has to be careful in bringing several stars and that after that, who will have to solve a possible imbroglio is Renato Gaúcho. It is worth remembering that Isla, the absolute holder of the position, would not so easily give up the position to the possible new reinforcement.

“In relation to Flamengo, I don’t think they have to do anything. Flamengo has to be careful not to fill the squad with situations that Renato will have to solve. You have the Chilean side, a strong squad, which Renato can control. We have to see if one more guy who deserves to be a starter will make it easier or more difficult for Renato to have a chat with the groupo”, completed.

Flamengo returns to the field next Sunday (19) to face Grêmio, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.