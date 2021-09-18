Cau receives surveys from abroad and continues with an indefinite future for Corinthians

About to start preparing for the Copa São Paulo, Corinthians can see one of its most promising players leave Parque São Jorge. Striker Cauê, loaned to Timão until March 2022, is experiencing a moment of uncertainty at the Alvinegro club and has been receiving polls from foreign clubs.

As determined by the My Timon, the player’s representatives were contacted by clubs in Qatar, the United States and Europe. Still, people close to the striker guarantee that the preference is to follow Corinthians.

As reported by Gazeta in March this year, Corinthians has already acquired 40% of Cauê’s economic rights. The other 60% belong to Novorizontino, owner of its federative rights..

Staying at the club alvinegro still depends on an agreement between Corinthians and Novorizontino. When the loan agreement was signed, Timão would have to pay four installments to guarantee the attacker’s permanence. To date, however, only one of them has been paid. In contact with the report from My Timon, the club’s advisors reaffirmed that the athlete has a relationship with Corinthians until March 2022 and continues to work normally.

Cauê arrived at Corinthians in 2019 with a loan contract, which will end next March. The uncertainty about his future could make Cauê not play in the next Copa São Paulo, which will be played in January.

After a missed passage in the main team, Cauê returned to work for the Under-20 team. In the category, he scored 10 goals in 12 games played this season. For the professional team, there were two goals in 14 games,

See more in: Corinthians Base, Corinthians U-20 and Mercado da Bola.