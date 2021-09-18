CBF’s Technical Council defines audience return in Brazilian Series B games | brazilian series b

The CBF Technical Council, held this Friday with the 20 clubs that compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, defined the return of the public in competition games in cities with decrees that allow fans in the stadiums. The decision is valid from the 25th round and was taken with the approval of most teams – 14 in favor of the fans’ return and six against.

It was also determined that the conditions for the return of fans, as well as the percentage released, will be according to each municipality. Vasco intends to face Cruzeiro on Sunday already with the support of the fans.

Cruzeiro fans at Arena do Jacaré — Photo: Bruno Haddad

In the last Technical Council of the CBF, held on 08/09, it was defined that the return of the public would take place when at least 80% of the municipalities involved in the competition, that is, 13 out of 16, had the authorizations from the health authorities.

The release takes place after the presence of fans in the Serie B stadiums became controversial recently. Upon obtaining an injunction from the Superior Court of Justice that authorized it to have an audience, Cruzeiro ordered two games with fans – the city of Belo Horizonte allowed it. So far, the team was the only one to play with fans.

In the last round, the team from Minas Gerais played at Arena do Jacaré with the presence of the fans, against Ponte Preta, and won. He also won Confiança 1-0, at Mineirão, when he had the return of the public.