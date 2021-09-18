Ceará will have a test event with the public at Castelão and expansion of restaurant hours | Ceará

Ceará will once again extend the opening hours of the restaurants. From Monday (20), there will be expansion of hours and occupancy per table in these establishments , increased public capacity in the classroom and the authorization of a professional football test event with audience at Arena Castelão . The fans’ entrance is prohibited since March 17th.

See the summary of new measures valid as of Monday:

Restaurants may work up to 1h (currently it can work up to 0h);

may work up to 1h (currently it can work up to 0h); Condominium Ballrooms can hold events (currently they are prohibited), with the same measures required for buffets;

can hold events (currently they are prohibited), with the same measures required for buffets; Limit of people at corporate events 200 indoors and 400 outdoors (currently 150 and 200, respectively);

200 indoors and 400 outdoors (currently 150 and 200, respectively); Classrooms can receive up to 100% capacity of students, but schools must offer the option of remote classes for parents who want to keep their children studying at home;

of students, but schools must offer the option of remote classes for parents who want to keep their children studying at home; Authorization for a professional sports event at Arena Castelão.

The announcement was made by Governor Camilo Santana on the afternoon of this Friday (17) broadcast on social networks. The measures will be published in the Official State Gazette this weekend.

Fan at Castelão only with two vaccines

The holding of a game with fans at Castelão was a demand of the Ceará Football Federation (FCF), according to Camilo Santana, and she will be responsible for defining which will be the first game with an audience at the stadium.

Capacity in the stands will be limited, and fans must be immunized against Covid-19.

“The committee deliberated for 10% of the public and the requirement to have both doses vaccinated”, emphasized Camilo Santana.

The fans must also respect health security measures that are yet to be defined, in partnership between the Ceará Football Federation and state authorities.

The governor again cited the reduction in the number of deaths and new cases of Covid-19, but that preventive care must be maintained. “The numbers are low, of case deaths, but we cannot let our guard down,” said Camilo Santana.

“In relation to deaths, at this moment we have a decrease in deaths, and it is important to point out that people who are not with a complete vaccination scheme who seek vaccines”, recommended the executive secretary of Surveillance and Regulation of Sesa, Ricristhi Gonçalves.

The main factor for the drop in indicators is the advance of the vaccination campaign, according to Gonçalves. “Our scenario is very good, but it requires attention and we especially need to increase vaccine coverage,” said the secretary.

Teen Vaccination

Camilo Santana reinforced the need to maintain the vaccination of young people in Ceará. The Ministry of Health made a contrary orientation, but the state will not follow the measure, according to Camilo Santana.

“Young people had already been vaccinated and our decision was to keep it, not least because the guidance of scientists and specialists is to keep vaccinating young people. So I wanted to make an appeal for the entire population of teenagers to maintain the Pfizer vaccination.”

The governor highlighted 5.8 million people have already received at least one of the doses against Covid in Ceará, and 2.9 million of Ceará are fully immunized against the disease, that is, they have already received two doses or a single dose of Janssen.