Chapecoense x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Chapecoense arrives for the match after the first victory in the competition, conquered against Red Bull Bragantino. Although the situation is still delicate, with the club in the light and only 10 points added (to 12 of the first team out of Z-4), the speech during the week was of confidence and motivation to seek a new positive result.

+ See the Brasileirão table

With only one victory in the last six rounds, Palmeiras saw Atlético-MG take the lead of Brasileirão – the miners have 42 points. In addition to the advantage for the first place, Verdão, which is the runner-up with 35 points, was closer to Flamengo, which has 34 points and two games in hand.

At the São Paulo club, the idea is to seek an immediate answer this Saturday, in the last confrontation before the first match of the Libertadores semifinal – the game against Galo will be next Tuesday, at Allianz Parque.

Streaming: Premiere airs throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Ricardinho, in addition to Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito. Report by Eduardo Florão.

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos. Click here and follow.

PVC analyzes Chapecoense x Palmeiras for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals

Chapecoense – technician: Painted

The team must be the same one that started in the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, in the last round. Author of the comeback goal, Anselmo Ramon is suspended. In addition to the attacker, defender Joílson is also off the list. He recovered from an edema in his right thigh, trained normally during the week, but the coaching staff chose to give more time for physical recovery.

Probable line-up: Keiller, Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Bruno Silva and Perotti.

Who is out: Anselmo Ramon (suspended); Tiepo, Ignácio, Felipe Santana and Vagner (injured); Joílson, Renê Júnior and Henrique Almeida (improvement of physical fitness).

Hanging: Busanello, Derlan, Denner, Geuvânio, Lima, Keiller and Matheus Ribeiro.

3 out of 5 Probable formation of Chapecoense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable formation of Chapecoense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Chapecoense

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

Palmeiras works to win again in Brasileirão. Even with the proximity of the Libertadores game and the advantage of the Atlético-MG leader in the national competition, the speech at Verdão is to keep the focus on the dispute for the title. Without Zé Rafael, suspended, Abel will have to change the midfield. The challenge will be to end the sequence of defensive mistakes, in addition to recovering the efficiency of the attack. There is a possibility that some players will be spared aiming at the game against Galo, on Tuesday, by Libertadores.

Probable lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Who is out: Danilo (ankle blow) and Zé Rafael (suspended).

Hanging: Gabriel Menino, Deyverson and Zé Rafael.

4 out of 5 Palmeiras’ likely squad against Chapecoense — Photo: ge Palmeiras’ likely squad against Chapecoense — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Palmeiras