Cheaters banned from Warzone cannot play Call of Duty Vanguard • Eurogamer.pt

According to the latest reports, Warzone cheaters are not able to access the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers.

Over the past few hours, images have started to be shared from servers and forums dedicated to cheaters, in which they report that the sanction received applies to the hardware and they are not able to play the Vanguard beta.

According to CharlieIntel, who received a sanction and was unable to play Warzone, cannot enter the servers of the next Activision game.

Raven Software, responsible for Warzone, confirmed that it applies hardware sanctions in addition to banning accounts where cheating and disallowed behavior are practiced.

This will prevent cheaters from creating new accounts once their hardware is identified and banned, preventing that PC from re-starting Warzone, a stronger measure to combat cheating.

However, there are several programs to get around this type of measure, changing the hardware ID so that they can identify themselves as different hardware and access the servers.

Activision also announced a new anti-cheating system that will be used in Warzone and Vanguard as the cheat database will be shared between the two games.

Will it help keep Call of Duty games safer?

