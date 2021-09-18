Check out last week’s releases on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released 30 new titles on its platform. The news only comprise the first 12 days of August. You can easily schedule the weekend in movie marathons and series.
Highlights
One of the highlights of the list goes to the movie Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice. The 2019 comedy was a critical and public success. It satires classic zombie movies, loved and hated by thousands of moviegoers. The film is the continuation of the 2009 Zumbilândia and makes direct reference to it.
Another highlight is the documentary production Faces da Marca, which tells the story of LuLaRoe. She is known to have acted on the legging market revolution. The methods for this, however, were not the most accepted. LuLaRose bet heavily on multilevel marketing, but the practice was illegal.
For football lovers, Prime Video also updated its catalog with a nice option. The documentary PSG Cidade Luz, 50 Years of Legend takes place in the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the French football team PSG. Filming ends up revisiting the best moments of the club.
It has programming for all tastes and all audiences. Check out the full list of what was released on the Amazon Prime Video:
09/08
Jagadish Tuck
the secret of the bear
09/09
Travelers – Instinct and Desire
Hearts at War
My Last Day
my dear scammer
Disrupted
Speed of Glory
gang family
Mary Gray’s Dream
Lost
PSG City of Light, 50 Years of Legend
The Faces of the Brand
Voltaire Institute
9/10
escape in paris
Cyber Games
no truce
Battle of the sexes
Zombie Attack
observers
9/11
The Pushkin Scandal
The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson
family spirit
12/09
Babylon Sisters
Liver Than Ever
13/09
Confrontation
Downton Abbey – The Movie
Lanester
Revenge
14/09
Zombieland: Shoot Twice
Obsession
bell bottom
09/15
The Game of Keys