Check out last week’s releases on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released 30 new titles on its platform. The news only comprise the first 12 days of August. You can easily schedule the weekend in movie marathons and series.

Read more: Netflix renews series with large audiences; check the list

Highlights

One of the highlights of the list goes to the movie Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice. The 2019 comedy was a critical and public success. It satires classic zombie movies, loved and hated by thousands of moviegoers. The film is the continuation of the 2009 Zumbilândia and makes direct reference to it.

Another highlight is the documentary production Faces da Marca, which tells the story of LuLaRoe. She is known to have acted on the legging market revolution. The methods for this, however, were not the most accepted. LuLaRose bet heavily on multilevel marketing, but the practice was illegal.

For football lovers, Prime Video also updated its catalog with a nice option. The documentary PSG Cidade Luz, 50 Years of Legend takes place in the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the French football team PSG. Filming ends up revisiting the best moments of the club.

It has programming for all tastes and all audiences. Check out the full list of what was released on the Amazon Prime Video:

09/08

Jagadish Tuck

the secret of the bear

09/09

Travelers – Instinct and Desire

Hearts at War

My Last Day

my dear scammer

Disrupted

Speed ​​of Glory

gang family

Mary Gray’s Dream

Lost

PSG City of Light, 50 Years of Legend

The Faces of the Brand

Voltaire Institute

9/10

escape in paris

Cyber ​​Games

no truce

Battle of the sexes

Zombie Attack

observers

9/11

The Pushkin Scandal

The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson

family spirit

12/09

Babylon Sisters

Liver Than Ever

13/09

Confrontation

Downton Abbey – The Movie

Lanester

Revenge

14/09

Zombieland: Shoot Twice

Obsession

bell bottom

09/15

The Game of Keys