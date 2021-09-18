‘Chemium sessions are lighter’

Sports commentator Caio Ribeiro spoke about his treatment this Friday. Through the web, he, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system (lymph nodes or lymph nodes) -, posed with his family and mentioned the importance of them and friends in coping with the disease.

“This is my family. My wife, Renata, and my two children Valentina and João! My foundation, my foundation and the biggest reason to face everything with optimism,” said the 46-year-old TV Globo commentator, who continued: “I started treatment soon after I found out and with the support of them and all family and friends the chemo sessions are lighter.”

Read more: Former Edmundo, Cristina Mortágua talks about the threat of death during pregnancy and Edmundo’s rejection of her child: ‘There is no greater pain’

Juliette admits to flirting with Rodolfo after ‘BBB 21’: ‘We met twice’

Caio also spoke about the importance of discovering the diagnosis right at the beginning of the treatment, which allows for more chances of cure. “Discovering is the first achievement,” he highlighted. He also recalled that this week was marked by World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

“Having faith and surrounding yourself with loved ones helps a lot, but it is science, medicine, the fastest way to a cure. Hence the importance of this post. Talk about it. Trust the doctors and support at home” , he added.

Caio Ribeiro and his doctor, Dr. Otávio Baiocchi Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Caio thanked all the affection he has received since his health status became public: “I imagined a wave of support, that people would show solidarity when I made the treatment public, but I never, ever imagined receiving so much affection. The messages I have received, the prayers, this wave of love is much greater than I deserve,” he said:

“From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of myself and all my family, thank you so much! You have helped me a lot to overcome this lymphoma. And we are going to win this fight. We have already won”, he concludes, who added in the message: ” Little to go!”.