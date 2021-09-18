Chess legend sues Netflix and demands R$ 26.5 million for the series ‘O Gambito da Rainha’ – Sports

the Georgian Ninth Gaprindashvili, considered a legend of chess, is processing the Netflix and requires US$ 5 million (R$ 26.5 million at the current price) by the way it was described and portrayed in the series “The Queen’s Gambit”, one of the main successes of the streaming platform in recent times. The chess player claims that her career was represented in a “grossly sexist and defamatory way”.

In the series in question, a character claims that the Georgian champion “never faced men” in a competition. The lawsuit document states that the company “blatantly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s success.” The complaint also recalls that the 80-year-old player competed against dozens of prominent male chess players, defeating 28 of them throughout her career.

“To make matters worse, Netflix describes Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing that she is Georgian and that the Georgians suffered Russian domination when they were part of the Soviet Union,” adds the champion’s defense. In an official statement, Netflix said it has “the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her brilliant career”, but estimated that “this complaint is unfounded.” The platform added that it will defend itself “strongly” in the courts.

Born in 1941 in Zugdidi, west Georgia, Gaprindashvili has played chess since she was 13 years old. In 1977, she became the first woman to obtain the title of grandmaster in this discipline. She also won the Women’s World Championship at age 20 and successfully defended her title four times, before losing the throne in 1978 to another 17-year-old compatriot, Maia Chiburdanidze.

According to Netflix, the series “The Queen’s Gambit” broke records by reaching 62 million views in 28 days after its release. At the show’s own streaming discretion, the production reports that “this series about a bright and troubled chess star has captured more than 62 million viewers in its first month, as well as announcing the game’s popularity.”

In the cast, “The Queen’s Gambit” features Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Campo, Marielle Hiller, among others, created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. Its rating is 16 for addressing “drugs, violence and sexual content”. There are seven chapters of a season.