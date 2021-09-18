Chess legend sues Netflix for sexist talk in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Nona Gaprindashvili, the first woman in the world to become a chess master, started a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, asking for US$ 5 million (R$ 26 million at the current price), for a line from the miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” , which its lawyers said was “false” and “sexist”.

The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a heroine in her native Georgian Republic, was described in the last episode as a champion who “never faced men.”

The lawsuit filed on Gaprindashvili’s behalf in federal court in the US city of Los Angeles said the reference to her “diminishes his achievements in front of an audience of millions.”

Legal documents seen by Reuters say the five-time world champion was “the first woman in history to achieve the status of international grandmaster of male chess.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to US media quotes it “will defend vigorously in the case.”

“We believe this complaint is without merit,” a spokesman for the US streaming giant said, according to a quote.

“The Queen’s Gambit,” based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, tells the story of young orphan Beth Harmon, who becomes the best chess player in the world during the Cold War period.

She is described by Netflix as “determined to conquer the traditional boundaries set in the male-dominated competitive chess world.”