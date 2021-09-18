Chess player sues Netflix for sexist mention in miniseries

Nona Gaprindashvili, the first great chess master, claims that her achievements were undeserved by the series.

THE Netflix and the creator of the Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank, are being sued by a real chess player who triumphed in the Soviet Union and is mentioned in the miniseries. Ninth Gaprindashvili, the first woman to earn the title of grandmaster of chess in the 1970s, is alleging libel because of a line in which her name is mentioned.

The program plot follows Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an American orphan who learns to play chess and becomes one of the most important names in the sport, even competing in the Soviet Union during the Cold War period. It is precisely in this final tournament that Gaprindashvili is mentioned.

During a Harmon match in the final episode, a commentator talks about the protagonist: “The only unusual thing about her is solely her gender, but that’s not unique in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the world champion in women’s sport and has never faced men.”

The lawsuit filed by Ninth Gaprindashvili states that the statement “is entirely false, as well as being grotesquely sexist and reductionist”. The chess player goes even further and says that, in 1968, when the tournament takes place in the miniseries, she had already faced 58 male opponents, ten of them considered great chess masters. The process text states:

“Netflix has deliberately and strenuously lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements, with the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘raising the drama’ by making its fictional protagonist do what no woman – including Gaprindashvili – has ever done before.”

Even worse, Gaprindashvili also claims that Netflix offended her by characterizing her as Russian, since she was born in Georgia, the country that made up the Soviet Union:

“Taking offense, Netflix described Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing she is from Georgia, and that the people there suffered under Russian domination during the Soviet Union, and were disturbed and invaded by Russia afterwards.”

The lawsuit asks for $5 million in damages, plus bonuses, as well as requiring the speech to be removed from the series. To Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has already responded to the process, saying: “Netflix has the greatest respect for Nona Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe there is no merit to these allegations and will vigorously defend the case.”

the Queen’s Gambit follows in the Netflix catalog, in addition to competing in seven categories of Emmy 2021, the grand prize of television.

