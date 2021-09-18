Chi | Simu Liu’s supposedly homophobic and sexist posts share internet

Simu Liu reached the pinnacle of fame with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The Marvel Film Universe star is now under intense scrutiny from audiences everywhere, but that too comes at a negative price: some people have discovered old posts from accounts now deleted from Liu on the social networks.

Comments the star posted under the username nippedinthebud between 2013 and 2019 recently surfaced on the internet. On them, Liu apparently expressed what some perceived to be generally problematic views on a variety of topics.

As an example, a post says: “I am in favor of gender equality, but girls are not as good as boys at sports and whenever I play volleyball with a girl on the team I get frustrated. Sometimes I say things.”

Another post: “From a biological point of view [ped*filia] it’s no different than being gay – a small mutation in the genome that defines our sexual preferences”

The posts appear to have split social media, with some pointing out that many of the posts were deliberately or mistakenly taken out of context. A user explained that the claims about the participation of Liu in “incel subreddits” they were exaggerated.

“[/r/ aznidentity] it wasn’t an incel subreddit in 2016. It’s just a subreddit for asians. Non-Asian men – period. Asians”, said Twitter user Lewis Parker. He went further, and showed that many of the comments from Liu from that subreddit were from the same post about Kim’s Convenience, the Canadian sitcom Liu was in.

the star of Shang-Chi didn’t respond directly on the subject, but after being tagged in a thread, he referred to a tweet sent in 2019. In the post, he explained that he only tries to defend positivity before declaring:

“DISCLAIMER: If you go deep enough, I’m sure you’ll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hatred. It doesn’t make me a hypocrite; that makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We change and grow. And I want all of us to grow up the right way.”

It is important to note that this was not originally written in response to any specific issue. At the time this article was written, Simu Liu did not offer an answer in any other way.