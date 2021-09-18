China sends an important message to the Brazilian investor – 17/09/2021 – Marcos de Vasconcellos

It came out this Thursday (16): Trade with China was responsible for 67% of the Brazilian surplus in 2021. And what were the major products exported by us to sustain the balance of trade, which reaches US$ 52.1 billion (BRL 27.3 billion) this year? Iron ore and oil.

The data are from the Foreign Trade Indicator of Fundação Getulio Vargas, nicknamed Icomex. And according to them, China bought 63% of all ore and 49% of all oil that left Brazil.

This is the type of information that needs to be on the radar of those who invest in the stock market, since 23% of the Ibovespa, the main indicator of our Stock Exchange, is made up of shares linked to these two assets: Vale and Petrobras.

Here, for different reasons, the market tends to go together: if the Ibovespa falls, even if it is because of a fall in the shares of a single sector, the shares of the most varied companies end up falling as well.

It is no coincidence that the economic news follows the prices of oil and iron ore with such avidity: almost ¼ of our main indicator depends on them.

With the possible reduction of consumption stimuli in China, with the stabilization of the post-Covid 19 economy, a reduction in the growth rate (and in the increase in imports) is expected.

For long-term investors, prospects are more important than the daily price. Are there guarantees that oil and iron ore will continue to be in such great demand?

At the end of the first quarter, China approved its 14th Five-Year Plan, in which the Communist Party defined the policies and objectives to be pursued until 2025.

Among the points highlighted by specialists is precisely to increase the participation of non-fossil fuels in the energy matrix to around 20%. In 2019, this percentage was 15.3%.

At the same time, the plan calls for an increase in Chinese investment in research and development, from around 2.2% of GDP in 2020 to 2.4% of GDP in 2025. Using 2020 GDP as a base, it would be an increase of US$29 billion in the area (R$152 billion).

Seeing the Asian giant running to reduce the use of fossil fuels and increase investment in research and development shows the direction for those who sniff out good opportunities.

This week, Bank of America recommended that investors keep an eye out for disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence capable of interpreting emotions, synthetic biology and holograms. According to the bank, by 2030 this market could reach US$ 6 trillion (R$ 31 trillion).

Following this kind of recommendation will certainly be more beneficial to your investments than simply trusting that the President of the Republic will not change the newly adopted tone of praise in treating China.

The range of investment funds seeking opportunities in technology is wide. The most important thing is to know the possibilities and understand how your strategies help your portfolio.