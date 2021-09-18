Chinese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro calls for investigation and punishment after being attacked

The Chinese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro was the target of an attack last Thursday (16) and wants a thorough investigation into the case. In an official note, the agency asked those responsible for punishment.

“Maintaining close communication with the Brazilian authorities, China’s diplomatic and consular missions in Brazil are calling for a thorough investigation into the attack, the punishment of the culprit under the law and appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” says the statement of the Consulate.

The perpetrator of the attack has not yet been identified. Images only show that he was masked and wearing a black coat. He fired an explosive device and caused damage to the Consulate building.

“The Chinese side hopes and is convinced that the Brazilian government will take concrete measures to protect diplomatic and consular missions and their personnel in the country, as provided for in the Vienna Convention, ensuring the security and integrity of the facilities and their personnel” , concluded the Consulate.

The Police collected fragments of the explosive and with that they will try to advance the investigations.

