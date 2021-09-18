City of Rio suspends the application today due to lack of doses

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro decided to suspend, as of today, the application of the second dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, against covid-19, due to lack of the immunizing agent. The Municipal Health Department reported that it awaits the release, by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), of a batch of 166,000 vaccines that is included in a suspended shipment as a precaution.

Attention: The application of the second dose of CoronaVac in the Municipality of Rio is temporarily suspended, until the 166,000 doses of the suspended batch are released for use, in a precautionary manner, by ANVISA.@City Hall_Rio pic.twitter.com/bnXxhREBj7 — Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (@Saude_Rio) September 16, 2021

In early September, Anvisa decided to ban 25 batches, with a total of 12.1 million immunizations, which were sent to Brazil by the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, a partner of the Butantan Institute in the production of CoronaVac.

According to the agency, the factory from which the immunizers came did not receive an emergency use permit issued for the vaccine.

Vaccination

Vaccination with other immunizers continues to occur according to the schedule, for both the first and second doses and the booster dose.

The first dose in the city is being applied today to 14-year-old male adolescents and to pregnant women, nursing mothers, postpartum women and people with disabilities aged 12 years or more. The booster dose is being applied to elderly people aged 91 years or more and people with a high degree of immunosuppression, aged 60 years or more.