Clint Eastwood refused to star in the film in the 1980s

Cry Male: The Path To Redemption, the newest film directed and starring the veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood, was almost released many years ago, in the 1980s. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by N. Richard Nash, about an old rodeo rider who travels through Mexico to escort a young teenager to his father, who awaits in the United States, the production had many failed versions until it finally materialized in 2021. In one of them, Eastwood was approached to star in it. la, but refused in order to star Dirty Harry on the Black List (1988).



As Eastwood himself explained to the magazine people, the refusal was less motivated by the choice between the projects and more because he, then in his 50s, thought he was too young for the role. Now, at 91, he finally enables the adaptation that the producer Albert S. Ruddy has been trying to perform since the 1970s, in comings and goings that have already mobilized names like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pierce Brosnan.

The closest attempt to be successful came in the 1990s. Roy Scheider (shark) a version similar to the script used by Eastwood for the 2021 film began shooting in 1991 in Mexico, only to be canceled a few months later. Although an official reason for abandoning the project was never given by Ruddy, it is speculated that the film failed to find the necessary funding, as Scheider would not offer the same market appeal as more fashionable veterans like Eastwood or Robert Redford.

The project of a film adaptation of Cry Male it would not be redeemed until 2003, with Schwarzenegger offering the star needed to finance it. With the Austrian actor’s election to the California government, however, Ruddy believed it would be best to pause everything until the end of the star’s public service. Only, in 2011, the betrayal scandal that resulted in the divorce between the Austrian and the American journalist Mary Shriver ended up terminating the potential partnership. The news that Eastwood would assume not only the leading role, but also the direction of the film, only arrived in 2020, with the covid-19 pandemic delaying production.

In addition to the ninety-year-old star, the cast of Cry Male: The Path To Redemption, which is already on display in Brazilian cinemas, still has Dwight Yoakam (Adrenaline), while the script is from Nick Schenck, Eastwood’s partner in Gran Torino and the mule. The film must enter the catalog of HBO Max in at least 35 days, as this is the window for releases from Warner Bros. in cinema are included in the platform, here in Brazil.

