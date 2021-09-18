Confiança x Sampaio Corrêa – Live – Brazilian Série B

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!Goal! Confiança 2, Sampaio Corrêa 0. Jhemerson Guimarães (Confiança) headed very close.
Foul committed by João Paulo (Confiança).
Diego Cardoso (Sampaio Corrêa) suffers a foul on the defensive field.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!Goal! Confiança 2, Sampaio Corrêa 0. Jhemerson Guimarães (Confiança) headed very close.
Foul committed by João Paulo (Confiança).
Diego Cardoso (Sampaio Corrêa) suffers a foul on the defensive field.
Goal! Confiança 2, Sampaio Corrêa 0. Jhemerson Guimarães (Confiança) header from very close range, hitting the center of the goal. Assistance from Alvaro.