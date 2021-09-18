Copel (CPLE6) announces payment of R$1.436 billion in dividends and interest on equity

Business

The Electric Company of Paraná – Copel (CPLE6) announced this Friday (17) the payment of R$ 1,436,638,550.91 in dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

Of the total amount to be distributed by the company, BRL 1,197,002,956.91 refers to interim dividends, which correspond to BRL 0.41207756 per Copel common share; R$0.45328533 per class A and B preferred share e; R$ 2,22521888 per Unit.

The remaining BRL 239,635,594.00 will be distributed as JCP, which are equivalent to R$0.08249641 per common share; BRL 0.09074606 per preferred paper; BRL 0.44548065 per Copel Unit.

JCP is subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%.

You Copel earnings will be paid on November 30 of that year, but only investors with shares in the company at the end of the trading session on September 30 will be entitled to receive the dividends and interest on equity.

This is Copel’s first payment of regular earnings for fiscal year 2021, and is based on the net income determined at the end of the first semester.

“The calculation of interim earnings comprises: R$ 837 million calculated based on net income for the 1st half of 2021; and R$ 600 million as an anticipation of a portion of regular dividends due to the current excess of liquidity, mainly due to the recent extraordinary proceeds from the sale of Copel Telecom and the full receipt of the CRC-Conta de Resultados a Compensar”, explains the company in relevant fact.

At the end of today’s session, Copel’s action (CPLE6) was quoted at R$ 6.63, after a devaluation of 3.49% during the trading session. In the year, the paper accumulates a drop of 11.48%, compared to closing at R$7.49 at the end of December 2020.

See too:

Copel’s profit drops 37% to R$1 billion

Companhia Elétrica Paranaense recorded a 37% drop in profit obtained in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The company explains that it was mainly due to the effects of a court decision that excluded ICMS from the PIS/Cofins calculation basis in the same period of 2020.

O Copel’s quarterly result points out that net income between April and June totaled R$ 1.005 billion, but includes the effects of discontinued operations, such as Copel Telecom. In the same period last year, the value had been R$ 1.594 billion.

Without the addition of the Copel Telecom, the electric company informs that the profit would have fallen further, to 957 million reais.

The operating income of Copel advanced 18.5% in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 5.427 billion between April and June 2021.