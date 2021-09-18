Corinthians ends preparations to face America-MG; see likely lineup

This Saturday morning, Corinthians ended its preparations to face América-MG, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. The duel takes place at Neo Química Arena and has 24 related – see full list here.

The athletes performed the warm-up commanded by the physical preparation team. Next, in Field 2, coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical work in a small space. The coach also performed a tactical activity to adjust the athletes’ positioning and movement in different game situations. The club also disclosed that the players practiced offensive and defensive set pieces.

Midfielder Adson, in transition with physical preparation due to a trauma suffered in his left leg, participated in the warm-up with the group and then did a strength job at the gym. The player is not related to Sunday’s duel.

Midfielders Roni and Ruan Oliveira are also two other players for the match against América-MG. Roni had a ligament sprain in his right knee while Ruan Oliveira had a surgical review of his left knee.

The news for those related is the presence of the quartet of reinforcements. Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian are options for Sylvinho on Sunday. Athletes must be starters in the duel.

A probable Corinthians to face América-MG has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes and Jo.

My Timon

See more at: Corinthians Training, CT Joaquim Grava and Campeonato Brasileiro.