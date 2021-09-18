Corinthians has only six days to relocate Avelar to Grade A; few countries still have a window

Exactly 11 months and eleven days after suffering a torn cruciate ligament in the right knee, Danilo Avelar is in the final stage of his recovery and, at this moment, he is following the training routine at CT Joaquim Grava with his other teammates, as required by law.

Off the field, the board and the defender’s staff are still trying to find a solution to the case. Already are 87 days since the official note in which Corinthians informed that “it is in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”.

And the time for a solution outside Parque São Jorge is getting shorter and shorter. All because, faced with an unlikely turnaround within Corinthians, the quest is to find a destiny for the player. Enrollment in Brasileirão 2021, for example, ends in six days. The deadline for Avelar to enter the competition is September 24th.

There would be, then, the Series B of the Brazilian, which, in turn, could still have a player enrolled until September 30th. And, of course, the outside. In this case, the deadline would be the closing of the international window for each country.

If they don’t find a quick destination for Avelar, Corinthians will have to keep the player in their CT, pay the salary even without playing. This scenario, of course, taking into account that there will be no turnaround in the case. That is, not being related to games again.

See below, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt, some deadlines for countries that usually hire Brazilian players**:

Saudi Arabia – 18/09

Mexico – 22/09

Argentina – 26/09

Qatar – 09/30

**The vast majority of traditional football countries have their window closed.

