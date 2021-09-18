Corinthians may lose Cau for free and shoot himself in the foot

Cauê is a good player. One of the best (if not the best) U-20 strikers in the country. Corinthians’ capture did very well by recruiting an unknown 16-year-old jewel, at that time at Novorizontino. Since he arrived at the Parque São Jorge club, he has called up calls for the Under-17 and Under-20 teams, and was top scorer in the youth categories for two years in a row.

The information of the My Timon, released this Friday, realizes that Cauê is starting to attract attention from outside clubs. This flirting, however, does not seem to worry Corinthians, who did not open a conversation to extend the bond with the striker.

The strategy of looking for players in smaller clubs is consistent and constantly fruitful. Of the names that now appear in the main cast, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Mandaca, Xavier, Ruan Oliveira and Cauê were taken from smaller clubs. With the exception of the attacking protagonist of the text, all definitely belong to Corinthians.

With Cauê, however, there are many points that can be disputed. Corinthians brings a player to itself, transforms it into a jewel, to later need to acquire it. This behavior must be constantly celebrated by Novorizontino’s top hats, who see their player gain more sales potential.

The base, above all, serves to export players to the Corinthians main team. With Cauê, however, the results can be limited to the lower categories, if it is not acquired definitively.

Timon has polished a talented player and runs the risk of handing it over to others to profit from his asset. A shot in the foot, of someone who shouldn’t even be subjected to embarrassing situations like this.

