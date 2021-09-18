Corinthians squad: quartet trains together again and is close to debut | corinthians

Corinthians Friday saw Luan’s return to training with the group. The midfielder had been recovering from pain in the adductor muscle of his left leg, but was released by the medical department to resume his daily routine on the CT and may be reconnected.

The quartet composed of Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian worked again without limitations during the activity, which increases the chance of a joint debut this Sunday, at 6:15 pm, against América-MG, in the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, in Neo Chemistry Arena.

Sylvinho will not have Adson available for the fourth game in a row. This Friday, the midfielder worked in the field under the eyes of physiotherapist Caio Mello and is still not released. He suffers from trauma to his left leg that caused a small ligament injury in the region.

Adson joins Roni (right knee ligament sprain) and Ruan Oliveira (left knee cruciate ligament) in Sunday’s embezzlement list.

On the other hand, Gil returns after being suspended and should start alongside João Victor. Joe also returns after being released from the last game due to the loss of his father-in-law.

A likely team has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

In training, Sylvinho led a specific job for defenders and full-backs, something that is frequently repeated in Corinthians’ routine, while assistants Doriva and Alex worked with attacking players in offensive movements. The activity also had free kicks, crosses and submissions.

