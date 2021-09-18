CoronaVac provides over 90% protection for those with comorbidities, says study

Preliminary information from the CovacManaus study, carried out in the capital of Amazonas, shows that CoronaVac, a vaccine by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac against covid-19, guarantees protection against the disease in excess of 90% in people with comorbidities. The information comes from the Butantan Institute, which produces the immunizing agent in Brazil.

The survey is being carried out with 5,000 education and public security professionals from the state network of Manaus, aged between 18 and 49 years. Of the total population vaccinated with the immunizing agent, only 2.6% had infections caused by SARS-CoV-2. The rate of hospitalizations for the disease was 0.1%, and admission to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) was 0.04%. One death was confirmed, representing a percentage of 0.02% of the sample.

“The effectiveness of CoronaVac was greater than 97% against infections, hospitalizations, ICU admissions [unidades de terapia intensiva] and deaths. Another relevant indicator is that, among those vaccinated, 91% had detectable antibodies after taking the first dose, and 99.8% after the second dose”, highlighted Butantan in a statement.

Among the main comorbidities presented by the volunteers participating in the study are obesity (72%), diabetes (54%), hypertension (36%) and immunosuppression (27%).