Countries already vaccinate children under 12 against Covid-19; see list

Schools are open, restrictions against Covid-19 are being relaxed, and the Delta variant is scaring everyone, creating a whirlwind of confusion for parents about how best to protect their unvaccinated children. Data from the onset of the pandemic have shown that children are less likely to become seriously ill. However, the emergence of Delta has been a game changer, shattering the myth that healthy children cannot be hit hard by the virus. While many wealthy nations, including the United States and most members of the European Union, now offer Covid-19 vaccines for children 12 and older, a number of countries have already authorized the vaccine for younger people. Meanwhile, the severe vaccine gap persists globally, with many developing nations continuing to struggle to provide first and second doses to high-risk groups – with the idea of ​​getting vaccines for children in the distant future. Until now, Cuba, Chile, China, El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates have already started vaccinating children under 12 years of age. Here is an overall picture of the situation: Where children under 12 are being vaccinated Cuba became the first country in the world to vaccinate children aged 2 years and older this month, with the government saying its homemade vaccines are safe for younger children. The island initially planned to concentrate efforts on vaccinating health workers, the elderly and people from areas hard hit by the virus. Then, after a spike in infections among children due to Delta, the government announced that it would also give priority to young children in an attempt to safely reopen classrooms. Throughout the pandemic, most face-to-face classes were suspended in Cuba. Students have mainly learned through educational television programs, as the home internet remains a rarity on the island. Cuba has not yet provided data on its vaccines to outside observers, but said it would seek approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (16). Chile, China, El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates also approved vaccines for younger children. At the Chile, children aged 6 years and over can receive the Sinovac vaccine, while in China, Sinovac and Coronavac vaccines are authorized for use in children aged 3 years and over. In El Salvador, children over 6 years old may be vaccinated soon, and in United Arab Emirates – where Sinopharm is approved for 3-year-olds – the government has made it clear that the vaccination program will be optional. Meanwhile, American children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the vaccine sometime this fall, while awaiting approval from the US regulatory agency, the FDA. The CEO of Pfizer said on Tuesday (15) that the company plans to present data on the vaccine with studies involving this age group by the end of this month. Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

Where Governments Still Reflect on Vaccination in Younger Children

O United Kingdom has been more cautious than many other European countries about vaccinating younger populations, recommending the vaccine only for 12-15 year olds on Monday, following the advice of health chiefs.

The measure ended months of debate between scientists and the government, and puts the country in tune with the US and many other European countries that have been vaccinating this age group for months.

In late May, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for children aged 12-15 years, based on a study that showed that the immune response to the vaccine in that age group was comparable to the response immunologic observed in persons aged 16-25 years.

The EMA approved the Moderna vaccine for children 12-15 years of age in late July.

France, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Poland are among the EU countries that have launched their campaigns for vaccination for young people between 12 and 15 years old, with variable grip levels across the block.

Switzerland – which is not part of the EU – vaccinates the youngest age group since June. The country will offer the vaccine to 12-15 year olds in late autumn, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there are no current plans to vaccinate children under the age of 12, according to Chris Whitty, England’s medical authority.

The current UK guidelines for children ages 12-15 were put forward in the hope that they would reduce the spread of the virus in schools, Whitty said.

He noted, however, that vaccines are not a “silver bullet” and that policies to minimize transmission must remain in place. Adolescents will only receive one dose of the vaccine, for now.

The new guidance has also reinvigorated a debate over consent in the UK, especially when parent and child disagree.

While parents in the UK generally need to authorize vaccination for young people under the age of 16, children can overturn a hesitant parent’s decision if a doctor deems the young person to be “competent” to do so.

where there are not enough doses

While more than 42% of the world’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, only 1.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, leaving billions of people at high risk of illness and death when exposed to Covid-19.

O Haiti only received its first vaccines in July, with the delivery of 500,000 doses donated by the US through the Covax Facility vaccine sharing program.

Less than 1% of the country’s 11.4 million people – of which nearly a third are under 14 years of age – have been vaccinated so far.

In May, when some high-income countries began vaccinating children and other low-risk groups, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they were “doing this at the expense of health workers and high-risk groups in other countries” .

Where vaccines for children could be more difficult to implement

While no country appears to have categorically excluded immunization of young children so far, hesitancy to adhere to vaccines among policymakers themselves could play a role in countries.

At Democratic Republic of Congo, just over 120,000 doses were administered – leaving less than 0.1% of the country’s population of 90 million people protected.

Last week, the country received 250,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, donated by the US through Covax. Another 250,000 doses of Pfizer are expected to follow shortly.

However, skepticism about the vaccine remains high in the country, with prominent leaders, including the president, contributing to this hesitation.

In March, more than 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca arrived in Kinshasa, but the government delayed its release after reports of rare blood clots. Afterwards, 75% of the shipment was exported.

On Monday, after waiting for six months, DRC president Félix Tshisekedi was vaccinated, saying, after his first dose of the Moderna vaccine, that “with this act I want to show my compatriots that it is really necessary to take the vaccine and that no need to worry”.

He added that his wife had also been vaccinated, and later estimated others to do so, “because it saves lives.”

The change in tone of the message could leave public health officials hopeful of receiving more doses in the coming months.

But how this will happen in terms of vaccinating children remains unclear, especially in a country where misinformation about vaccines is rife and where, earlier this year, around 70% of health professionals said they would not receive the vaccine. vaccine.

*Patrick Oppmann, Larry Madowo, Jack Guy and Niamh Kennedy from CNN contributed to this report