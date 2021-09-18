Cover by Marcos Mion, Mionzinho ‘tormenta’ Boninho by contract on Globo · TV News

Victor Coelho, known as Mionzinho, spent 15 years with Marcos Mion on television. From cover, he became a stage assistant. Alongside the former boss, he worked for MTV Brasil and Record. For this reason, the debut of the communicator on Globo moved their social networks. The loyal audience found his absence surprised and soon began a campaign directed at JB de Oliveira, known as Boninho. The request is for the director to also hire the double for the Caldeirão.

“People are tormenting Boninho on Instagram. I think he’ll be pissed off at me (laughs). I was hoping they’d ask for that. I just didn’t know there would be so many people asking me to go to Globo (laughs). scaring me with the amount. I didn’t imagine it would be something so big,” Coelho tells TV news.

“Either Boninho hires me or he hates me for the rest of his life (laughs). They’re pissing him off and I have nothing to do with it. to take Mionzinho’. Poor things (laughs)”, he laughs.

Victor Coelho at The Noite with Danilo Gentili, at SBT, in March (Photo: Reproduction/SBT)

The actor came to work with Mion by chance when he was 21 years old. When he was about to debut Covernation (2005-2007), on MTV Brasil, the presenter asked for a look-alike to interact with him. Coelho ended up on TV at the suggestion of a friend, took the test and passed. The partnership paid off and he followed the boss in other programs in the house. When the communicator went to Record, he took his famous cover to Legendários (2010-2017).

For having been with Mion for so long, the 36-year-old publicist has not been forgotten by viewers now that the former Record is on Globo. He delivers that he was not called to accompany the artist in the change of station. But no regrets.

“I didn’t get to be probed. But I always say: I don’t have any regrets. He [Mion] you owe me nothing and you have no obligations. I thank him for all this time. I was very happy to see him on Globo. He managed to bring MTV’s soul there and he’s having fun,” he says.

However, Mionzinho admits that he misses television and finds it strange not to see himself on the air. Mainly when he gives the Isto a Globo Não Mostra, a current version of Vale a Pena Ver Direito, a painting that made the presenter famous on MTV. “I confess that when I see the painting, it’s weird for me not to be next to Mion (laughs). Seeing that there’s no one on his side. One thing I got used to for 15 years was being in the other corner of the screen”, he says. .

playback/Instagram

Mionzinho and Marcos Mion in 2014 photo

Marriage with Marcos Mion

Coelho stopped working with Mion when Legendários broke up, in 2017. Despite the end of the partnership, he keeps in touch with the communicator, to whom he is grateful for his career on TV. “We still talk. The Vale a Pena Ver Direito group still exists on WhatsApp. We keep talking and making jokes (laughs). In this madness that has turned his life around now because of Globo, it’s harder to meet. But we keep talking.”

“I used to play with him at the time of MTV. He used to say: ‘I see you more than I see my family.’ He said: ‘It’s my second marriage. First I married Suzana [Gullo]. The second marriage is to you (laughs)’. He was always a great friend and partner. In the beginning, I was not a trained actor and had no experience with cameras. He helped me with the character and the cameras. Always helped me a lot. Very good friend,” he recalls.

Out of television for four years, Coelho took over as a businessman and is in charge of the family business: a wallpaper store and distributor, in São Paulo. When he found himself without a contract on TV, he didn’t despair. He returned to the plan he had before he became famous.

“I didn’t get to the level of: ‘What am I going to do now?’ I always had the family business behind me, where I work today. I knew that when it was over and there was nothing left on television, I would eventually go back to it. Thanks to God, I managed to save a lot of money. I live in my house, I don’t pay rent. I’m calm thanks to the TV”, he celebrates.

However, the advertiser did not completely abandon his artistic career. In recent years, he has done theater, opened a YouTube channel and has projects to put into practice when the pandemic allows. In 2020, he ran for councilor in São Paulo, but was not elected. On the streets, by the way, he was just called Mionzinho. “I don’t think people even know my name is Victor (laughs). It’s a lot of TV time,” he points out.

When the coronavirus allows it — and if Boninho and Mion don’t take him to Globo — Coelho intends to invest in the theater. “I usually write a lot. I have projects that I stopped because of the pandemic. I don’t think it’s time yet. I have other things in mind to put into practice. But I need to wait for things to return to normal,” he concludes.

