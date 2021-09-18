Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi charge ‘fortune’ for posting on Instagram; see | International

Disclosure/Fifa Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi charge ‘fortune’ for Instagram publication

World football icons, Cristiano Ronaldo

and Lionel Messi

they also take rivalry outside the camps. After the Argentinian ace surpassed the Portuguese in the value of the car collection, the Manchester United jersey number 7 gave the change in another dispute.

In an article published by ‘Forbes’ magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the top-10 of personalities who charge the most for advertising on his Instagram account. With more than 344 million followers, the Manchester United star pockets nothing more and nothing less than 1.6 million dollars (about R$ 8.6 million) to give up space on his social network for promotion.

In the following positions, appear actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, model Kylie Jenner, actress Ariana Grande and Messi.

The Argentine, which occupies the 5th position on the list, receiving 1.1 million dollars (about R$ 5.4 million) per publication. The Argentine has a little more than 265 million followers on his personal profile.

Recently, the arrival of the Argentine star at Paris Saint-Germain and the return of the Portuguese star to Manchester United boosted the duo’s shirt sales. However, CR7 got the better of it, and the English club earned 187.1 million pounds (about R$ 1.3 billion at the current price), while Messi’s 30 reached the mark of 103.8 million pounds (R $758.4 million).