Cruzeiro faces Vasco, his main adversary outside Minas; see numbers

by

(Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)
Cruzeiro beat Vasco 2-1, on June 24, in Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

O cruise face the Vasco, their main opponent outside Minas Gerais, in this Sunday’s duel, at 4 pm, in So Janurio, for the 25th round of Serie B. Gigantes in national football, with four Brazilian Championship titles each, the clubs are far from the fight for elite return. With 30 points in 24 matches, the celestial team has a 1.5% chance of access, while the Cruz-Maltino, who totals 33, accounts for 4.9%. The 4th place, CRB, has 41 points and has a 51.2% probability of being promoted to Grade A, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Amid the delicate scenario in the second division, mineiros and cariocas will play the number 101 game this Sunday. The favorable record Raposa: 37 wins, 32 draws and 31 defeats, with 150 goals scored and 128 conceded. The first meeting was almost 91 years ago, on October 30, 1927. The game at the Barro Preto stadium, in Belo Horizonte, ended on an equal footing on the scoreboard: 1 to 1.

Cruzeiro x Vasco: see historical photos of the confrontation