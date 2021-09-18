Cruzeiro faces Vasco, his main adversary outside Minas; see numbers

Cruzeiro beat Vasco 2-1, on June 24, in Mineiro (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

O cruise face the Vasco, their main opponent outside Minas Gerais, in this Sunday’s duel, at 4 pm, in So Janurio, for the 25th round of Serie B. Gigantes in national football, with four Brazilian Championship titles each, the clubs are far from the fight for elite return. With 30 points in 24 matches, the celestial team has a 1.5% chance of access, while the Cruz-Maltino, who totals 33, accounts for 4.9%. The 4th place, CRB, has 41 points and has a 51.2% probability of being promoted to Grade A, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Cruzeiro x Vasco: see historical photos of the confrontation

State of Minas Newspaper There is no description for this image or gallery Amid the delicate scenario in the second division, mineiros and cariocas will play the number 101 game this Sunday. The favorable record Raposa: 37 wins, 32 draws and 31 defeats, with 150 goals scored and 128 conceded. The first meeting was almost 91 years ago, on October 30, 1927. The game at the Barro Preto stadium, in Belo Horizonte, ended on an equal footing on the scoreboard: 1 to 1.

In the following years, the teams would hold new friendlies, both in the capital of Minas Gerais and in Rio. It was only in 1967 that the first official match took place: a 1-1 draw, at Maracan, for the Campeonato Brasileiro (former Taa de Prata).

Of the 100 games between Cruzeiro and Vasco, 61 were for the Campeonato Brasileiro, eight for the Copa do Brasil, six for the Copa Libertadores, two for the Selective of the Copa Libertadores, one for Serie B and 22 for friendlies. Sixth top scorer in heavenly history, with 163 goals, Marcelo Ramos was the one who most rocked the Vasco network in five occasions.

Cruzeiro and Vasco measured their strengths on their journeys towards important titles. In the trophies of the 1993, 1996 and 2003 Brazil Cups, the celestial team eliminated the Maltino cross, who, in turn, beat the blues in the 1998 Copa Libertadores and in the 2000 Brazilian Championship.

The only final ended with a victory from Vasco: 2-1, at Maracan, for the 1974 Brazilian Championship. To this day, Cruzeiros lament the error of referee Armando Marques, who annulled midfielder Z Carlos’ legitimate goal at the end of the second half, after cross of right-back Nelinho from the end line. The miners needed a draw to be champions.

In Serie B 2021, Cruzeiro beat Vasco 2-1, on June 24, for the sixth round. The Rio team opened the scoring with Morato, at 9 minutes of the first half, but Raposa turned with two goals from Matheus Barbosa, at 15 and 28 minutes. The game was held in Mineiro.

Cruzeiro’s biggest national opponents

Vasco: 100 games – 37 wins, 32 draws, 31 losses

Palm trees: 97 games – 35 wins, 28 draws, 34 losses

Flamengo: 97 games – 35 wins, 26 draws, 36 losses

Botafogo: 93 games – 40 wins, 30 draws, 23 losses

Corinthians: 90 games – 30 wins, 22 draws, 38 losses

Sao Paulo: 86 games – 22 wins, 22 draws, 42 losses

International: 85 games – 29 wins, 24 draws and 32 losses

saints: 84 games – 30 wins, 22 draws, 32 losses

Fluminense: 83 games – 26 wins, 22 draws and 35 losses

Guild: 78 games – 33 wins, 20 draws and 25 losses