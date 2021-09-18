Cruzeiro leaves Arena do Jacar and sends games in Serie B at Independencia

cruise confirmed the request of the Brazilian Football Confederation to score the match against the CSA to the studio independence. The teams face off on Sunday, September 26, at 4 pm, for the 26th round of the Series B. confirmed the request of the Brazilian Football Confederation to score the match against theto the studio. The teams face off on Sunday, September 26, at 4 pm, for the 26th round of the Series B. In a statement, Raposa thanked the city hall of Sete Lagoas, Democrata FC and bus application company Buser for enabling the revitalization of Arena do Jacar, stage of the victory over Ponte Preta (1 to 0) and the draw with Operrio (1 to 0). to 1).

“Due to the ordinance published on September 14, 2021 by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, authorizing the return of the public and the sale of food and beverages in the city’s stadiums, we request with CBF the change of the match against CSA, valid by the 26th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship, scheduled for September 26, for the Arena Independencia”.

“We take this opportunity to immensely thank Buser, who made the operation of the events feasible, the City Hall of Sete Lagoas, in the person of Mayor Dulio de Castro, and Democrata Futebol Clube for their receptivity, professionalism and partnership so that the matches against Ponte Preta and Operrio took place at the Arena Buser, who continues to host our youth teams.”

Responsible for managing the Arena do Jacar, the Democrata praised the team from the capital for helping to restructure the stadium. “See you soon, Cruise! Our Arena do Jacar is certainly much better today than it was 20 days ago. Thank you and always count on us!”, wrote on Twitter.

See you soon, @Cruise! Our Arena do Jacar is certainly much better today than it was 20 days ago. Thank you and always count on us! %uD83D%uDC4A%uD83D%uDC4D%uD83E%uDD1D %u2014 Democrata Futebol Clube (@democratajacare) September 17, 2021

Two reasons weighed in Cruzeiro’s option for Independencia: the turf condition is better than that of Arena do Jacar and the operating cost is lower than that of Mineiro. In Horto, the club hopes to find a kind of technical and financial balance.

In compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocol drawn up by the health authorities of Belo Horizonte, the forecast for the public of almost 7,000 fans – 30% of the capacity of 23 thousand. The logistics of ticket sales and guidelines for those attending the stadium will soon be released.