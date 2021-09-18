“Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. Period”, says President of the European Central Bank

In an interview with Bloomberg, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank stated that cryptocurrencies are not currencies and pointed out a different approach to stablecoins.

“Crypts are not coins. Full stop. Crypts are highly speculative assets that claim their fame as currencies but are not”

“Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. Full stop,” says ECB President Christine Lagarde https://t.co/3IlucjqEf0 pic.twitter.com/cHhOQUkTOG — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) September 16, 2021

Continuing his thinking, Lagarde said that it is also necessary to distinguish cryptocurrencies from stablecoins. According to her, the former are highly speculative, suspicious, spend a lot of energy and are not currencies.

Stablecoins, which are usually promoted by large companies, need to be regulated.

Citing the energy expenditure of cryptocurrencies, Lagarde does not seem to know how the ecosystem works, as these stablecoins are embedded within other blockchains, being used mainly in Ethereum and that USDT, currently the largest stablecoin, was first issued in the Bitcoin blockchain .

Digital coins are not cryptocurrencies

Finally, the ECB president took the opportunity to promote the idea of ​​Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), around 80 central banks are already focused on this project.

According to Lagarde, government digital coins can replace the banknotes we use today, working the same way but digitally.

The big problem is that these transactions will be fully monitored by the government, ending the privacy that paper bills give us today.

Furthermore, although CBDCs have a functionality similar to cryptocurrencies, that of being digital, the differences remain striking. The unbridled printing of money by States makes the only projection for its future to be devaluation, we can also note that governments will have the power to confiscate their money whenever they want.

What Central Banks want is to sell their digital coins as if they were cryptocurrencies, seeming not to understand that their problems are inflation, lack of privacy and government tyranny.

Christine Lagarde, former IMF director was convicted of negligence in 2016

Although Lagarde points her finger at the cryptocurrencies, calling them suspicious, in 2016 she was convicted of negligence in a misappropriation of funds while she was director of the International Monetary Fund, the IMF.

The case took place in 2008, when she was France’s finance minister, when she awarded around 400 million euros to businessman Bernard Tapie who had asked the state for compensation for believing that the sale of his company, Adidas, had been confiscated. and, it was sold by a public bank at a price much lower than the market.

Although guilty, Christine Lagarde continues to hold important positions and her actions reflect on the economic life of all citizens. Who do you want to take care of your money, you or Lagarde? The posture of Central Banks and governments points to Lagarde.