Daniel Alves counters after being called ‘lucky’ by Sormani

Daniel Alves sent an indirect message on social media after being called “lucky” by journalist Fábio Sormani, from ESPN Brazil. The commentator said this afternoon that the right-back “is a big lie” and “has been very lucky in life”.

On Instagram, Dani Alves did not mention the journalist, but countered in a post in which he appears training at a gym. “Some are very lucky in life and others are very unlucky? the difference between them is simply in the POWER OF THE GOOD HABIT!!!”, he wrote.

This wasn’t the first time Sormani questioned the player’s career. In July of last year, he said that “if Nino Paraíba were Barcelona’s side, he would have the same number of assists and titles as Daniel Alves”.

Earlier, Daniel Alves had used social media to say goodbye to São Paulo. The player thanked the club and said he had fulfilled a childhood dream.

“I come here simply to say THANK YOU to everyone without any exceptions, for having always done their best and for having welcomed me so well. Thank you for allowing me to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you”, he posted.

Dani Alves is free to sign with another club since last night, when he ended his relationship with São Paulo. The conversations were already well advanced since last Wednesday and, as informed by the UOL Sport, there was a worded agreement between the parties.

The São Paulo Tricolor will pay around R$ 18 million that it owes the player from next year in installments over five years. Now, the right-back of the Brazilian team is free in the ball market and can transfer and play for another team in this Brasileirão, as he only played six games with the São Paulo Tricolor shirt in the tournament — the limit to change clubs. However, the period for registering athletes ends on the 24th of this month.

To UOL Sport, Daniel Alves’ stalemate stated that the player has six proposals on the table to define his future — four from Brazilian teams, and two from abroad.