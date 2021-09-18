Daniel Craig gets emotional in a video for No Time to Die; Look

A video showing Daniel Craig behind the scenes of 007 – No Time to Die, is circulating through the Twitter and cheering fans on for the star’s farewell to the role of James Bond. In the images, the British actor is visibly moved as he delivers a short speech thanking the team for the newest film in the franchise. The images are actually an excerpt from the documentary be James bond, available on the platform of streaming Apple TV+. See below.

Recently, it was released that 007 – No Time to Die will be 163 minutes (or 2h43) long, making it the longest-running film in the history of the James Bond franchise, surpassing its predecessor 007 Against Specter, which was 148 minutes (2:28) long.

at the beginning of no time to die, James Bond (Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q.



The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and its debut in Brazil is scheduled for September 30th.

