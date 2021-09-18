Daphne Bozaski enters In Times of the Emperor as Dolores

The second phase of the soap opera in the times of the emperor is about to start. The plot of six will have an eight-year passage that marks the debut of new actors, such as Daphne Bozaski.

the interpreter of bene in Malhação and As Five she will make her first soap opera in a very different role: the dreamer Pains, sister of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedoviski).

The young woman has grown up and is about to marry Tonic (Alexandre Nero), the great villain of the plot. However, the course of her life will change when she finds a great love.

Like her sister, Dolores is also going to reject the deputy, who starts to persecute her as well. Together, the two will fight the rogue’s daydreams.

In an interview with Extra, Daphne spoke about her entry into the soap opera. She evaluates Dolores as a submissive woman, but who will grow a lot during the production.

“She is a woman raised under a patriarchy, deprived of knowledge and education, like most women of her time. The most beautiful thing about Dolores is to see this process of discovering her courage. Hope she can inspire women these days. Despite so much progress, we still have to position ourselves on a daily basis to reinforce the value of women”, advanced.

Besides Daphne, who debuts in In Times of the Emperor is Heslaine Vieira, in the role of Zayla. She will be one of the antagonists of the plot, making the life of cornerstone a real hell.