Daughter of Pelé publishes a photo with a former player, who is in hospital semi-intensive

Kely Nascimento, 80-year-old daughter of former player and Brazilian football idol Pelé, has published a photo on her Instagram profile in which she appears next to her father, who was admitted to Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. According to her, the image was registered this Friday (17).

Hospitalized since early September, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a suspicious tumor in the right colon. According to the medical bulletin released this evening, the former player presented brief respiratory instability during the night and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After stabilization of the condition, Pelé left the unit and went to semi-intensive care.

In the post on social media, Pelé’s daughter highlighted that her father is recovering well. “In the normal frame of a man of his age, after an operation like this, sometimes it takes two steps forward and one step back. It’s very normal. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards! (sic)”, he said.

See the full medical report:

Edson Arantes do Nascimento presented a brief respiratory instability in the early morning of September 17, and as a preventive measure, it was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After stabilization of the condition, the patient moved to semi-intensive care. It is, at this moment, stable from the point of cardiovascular and respiratory view, and continues in postoperative abdominal recovery.