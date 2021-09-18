Dayane refuses Nego do Borel’s attempted kiss

Nego do Borel was unsuccessful in his quest to stay with Dayane Mello after the end of the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, the singer even exchanged a kiss with the artist, but was denied an attempt at kissing.

Dayane started a conversation with Nego do Borel, who was lying beside him on the mattress, about his dissatisfaction with the rules required in confinement. She says she is annoyed with the ‘voice’ of the production, scolding during the interaction.

Let the audience kick me out. I do not care! Excuse me, man. How boring! All day long this voice in my ear. I got tired. Come here you are obliged to do everything. Fuck you**. I’m fed up.

In another moment, the funkeiro, then, approached the model, managed to exchange a peck and got ready to sleep hugging his colleague in confinement.

Farm 13: Nego do Borel and Dayane in the bay Image: Playback/Playplus

Next, Nego do Borel stretched his arms behind Dayane Mello’s head and tried to kiss her. She, however, turned away from the kiss, again denying the artist’s new onslaught and made it clear that she didn’t want the intimate contact:

Not!

Dayane even saw Nego do Borel pat his head and decided to take the singer’s hand away to go to sleep.

The Farm 2021: Dayane and Nego do Borel Image: Playback/Playplus

