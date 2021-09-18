Death of 1,400 dolphins in Faroe Islands shocks even traditional hunting advocates

More than 1,400 white-faced dolphins were killed on Sunday (12) in Faroe Islands, in what local authorities said was part of traditional whaling.

The murder was denounced by marine conservation group Sea Shepherd as a “brutal and mishandled” massacre and the biggest hunt in Danish territory history.

The organization said a group of 1,428 dolphins were cornered by speedboats and jet skis on Skálabotnur beach on the island of Eysturoy, where the animals were killed.

The Faroe Islands are an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, lying halfway between Scotland and Iceland in the Atlantic Ocean.

The annual cetacean hunting, or grindadráp in Faroese, has been part of the local culture for centuries – but it usually involves the hunting of pilot whales. Although it is criticized by animal rights groups, local residents defend the practice.

Kristian Petersen, 41, from the Faroese town of Fuglafjørður who now lives in Denmark, said he started taking part in whaling at the age of seven – but in his village dolphins were never targeted.

“I experienced this from an early age and also participated a little bit,” Petersen told CNN. “Since it was just for food, I support it. But this recent weekend hunt, I’m against what happened.”

Petersen is one of several whaling supporters who condemned Sunday’s killing, saying there were “many mistakes” including chasing a large group and prolonging the dolphins’ suffering by not having enough people on the beaches to kill them.

In recent decades, the practice has undergone strict regulation by the Faroese government, with guidelines for authorizing hunts and how they should be carried out.

Many, including Petersen, questioned the legality of Sunday’s killing, with allegations that the local chief, who is involved in regulating whaling in the area alongside the district administrator, was not informed as per the regulations.

Sea Shepherd also claimed that several of those involved did not have the necessary licenses to participate in the hunt.

One of the action’s leaders, Heri Petersen, was quoted by local media In.fo, who called for him to be held accountable, and said there were few people involved, meaning that the dolphins struggled to breathe on the beach until they were killed.

The Faroe Islands Executive Order on the Hunting of Pilot Whales and Other Small Whales, issued in January 2017, states that the district administrator or local chief must approve any hunt and gives them the responsibility to “ensure that there are enough people available on land to kill animals”.

Bjorg Jacobsen of Faroe Islands Police told CNN that the hunt was cool, but I didn’t want to comment further.

In a written statement, Faroese government spokesman Páll Nolsøe told the CNN that “notification of the sighting of the whales was given to the district administrator, and the district administrator, in consultation with the whaling foremen, designated the authorized hunting bay”.

He said the action “was organized and carried out in accordance with Faroese legislation” and “there were no violations of laws and regulations”, which was confirmed by the Faroese Ministry of Fisheries.

Nolsøe added that everyone involved in the killing must complete a whaling course, and said that hunting white-breasted dolphins was a sustainable practice, with an annual number of around 250, although “it fluctuates a lot” – making Sunday’s catch nearly six times larger.

“The meat from each whale hunt provides a large amount of valuable food, distributed free of charge to the local communities where the hunt takes place. The meat of the 1,400 dolphins captured on Sunday was also distributed among the participants in the capture and the local community”, he added.

However, Sea Shepherd said there was too much meat on Sunday’s hunt, raising fears it would have to be scrapped, according to interviews published in Danish media Ekstra Bladet.

This claim was challenged by Steintór, a 61-year-old lobster fisherman from the village of Oyri, who declined to reveal his nickname for fear of being targeted by anti-whale hunting activists.

He said dolphin meat would amount to about 200 whales, so “it wasn’t much.” “I think it’s very necessary to kill whales,” he said, arguing that this was a sustainable practice favorable to beef imports.

“And we do it in a very human way, using tools certified by veterinarians… The problem in the Faroe Islands is that we have a public slaughterhouse. That way, everyone can see what’s going on.”

Although he said that some locals were frustrated by the “not so well organized” hunting and he was “surprised by the large number of dolphins”, the killing itself was a “normal thing” and not a shock.

Sea Shepherd further alleged that several dolphins were run over by motor boats and “hit by propellers,” resulting in reports to local police. The Faroe Islands Police did not respond to a request from the CNN to comment on the allegations.

“Considering the times we are in, with a global pandemic and the world coming to a standstill, it is absolutely amazing to see an attack on nature of this scale in the Faroe Islands,” said Sea Shepherd Global CEO Alex Cornelissen in a statement.

The Faroe Islands whaling agency has continued the practice in recent years, stating on its website: “The average catch of around 800 whales per year is not considered to have a significant impact on the abundance of pilot whales, which are estimated to be around 778,000″.

