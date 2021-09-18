Deathloop is not a roguelike; understand what the game is about

Deathloop is one of the best-rated titles of 2021 and, as it was developed by Arkane Studios, the new game may even resemble another big hit from the producer, Dishonored, due to its first-person view and stealth gameplay. However, Deathloop has a DNA of its own — and it is far from being a roguelike, as many believe.

According to Arkane Lyon director Dinga Bakaba, Deathloop is a “deadly puzzle in which his assassin, Colt, is trapped in a time loop.” It’s almost as if the movie Spell of Time finds Kill Bill, but with the characters trapped on an island.

In case it wasn’t clear yet, Deathloop has a timing mechanic that, fortunately, gives the player a little more freedom in terms of strategizing. Your objective, after all, will be to defeat the 8 Visionaries, the bosses of the island.

Using a combination of stealth, parkour, special powers, gadgets (tools) and weapons (both fire and white), the player can explore each of the island’s four districts and, by advancing to any of these areas, the time advances. Each day is even divided into four periods: morning, early afternoon, mid-afternoon and night.

The player will therefore need to observe the routine of the inhabitants of each district and form his own strategy. But of course, if you die, everything goes back to the beginning. The good news, however, is that the special power upgrades remain intact after you start the journey over.

That said, expect to die a lot, especially when you cross paths with Juliana, a chaotic assassin who wants to keep the time loop as it is so she can have as much fun as possible. At the same time, she teases and wants Colt to get better. But what will your real goals be? And why is Colt stuck on an island with the 8 Visionaries?

All the mysteries of the new game from Arkane Studios can now be unraveled, as Deathloop is available on PlayStation 5.

