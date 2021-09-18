Deathloop more like a giant puzzle than a roguelike • Eurogamer.pt

I’m not done yet, but from what I’ve played so far, I can comfortably say that Deathloop is one of the most unique games of this generation of consoles. The concept of the game, as well as its mechanics, are difficult to understand without playing, because Arkane has mixed several elements here to achieve something new. In an era where many games simply repeat the same formulas with slight variations, it seems unbelievable to have such a refreshing title like this in hand. On the one hand, it looks like a descendant of Dishonored, but on the other, it’s completely different.

This week, through Eurogamer.pt’s Instagram, we were answering questions from followers regarding Deathloop. Several people, with a suspicious tone, asked if it was as difficult as a Dark Souls. Roguelikes, in large part due to the work Housemarque did with Returnal, have reached the mainstream and have gained a reputation for being very challenging games for the factor of starting over when you die. Deathloop seems to have inherited that fame because it has elements of that genre, however it is much more accessible.

When I die do I have to start again? Normally, in roguelikes death means going right back to the beginning, but in Deathloop you have to die three times for that to happen – thanks to an item you unlock shortly after the beginning. Thus, Arkane’s game doesn’t penalize as much as other roguelikes nor is it as frustrating. One more factor in the players’ favor is that there is no randomness and unexpected difficulty spikes. Deathloop, as suggested by the game’s name, works like a time loop. Every day is the same and repeated, so by spending some time exploring the different settings and times of the day, you’ll know exactly what to expect and be prepared. Unlike other roguelikes, which let you “hand” almost from the first minute, Deathloop has a lot of explanations and a great introduction that tells you everything you need to know to understand how the game works. The protagonist, Colt, is trapped in a temporal cycle and to escape he has to kill the eight visionaries in a cycle, with a cycle being equivalent to four different times of a day: morning, noon, afternoon and night. What’s funny is that the same areas change over the course of the day. For example, a door that is closed in the morning might be open in the afternoon. The more information you gather about the daily lives of each visionary, the easier it will be to find the best time to deal with elimination.