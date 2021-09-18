Demure, Genesis avoids sex and sends Judah up the walls with kissing strike · TV News

Genesis will make the traditional Brazilian family happy by subverting a cliché used to exhaustion in soap operas so as not to tarnish the reputation of Judá (Thiago Rodrigues). The Hebrew will refuse to advance the signal with Muriel (Rhaisa Batista), who will innovate by decreeing a kissing strike in the sex place to drag him to the altar in Record’s biblical novel.

Record takes care to approach the story of Thiago Rodrigues’ character, since he is one of God’s chosen ones and is in the lineage of Jesus himself (Dudu Azevedo). In other words, he also respects the laws of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) to the letter and will only go to bed with a woman after marriage — just like José (Juliano Laham).

The shepherd will soon find the great love of his life in the scenes that will be shown from the next 27th . After leaving the caravan of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo), he will prosper by creating a small herd in partnership with Hira (Sandro Pedroso) in Adulão.

Muriel will enter the life of Judah like a hurricane, who, even in love, will be reluctant to ask for His hand (undisclosed actor):

I don’t want to talk right now and ruin my chances. I don’t have anything in life yet. I’ve barely started to settle down here. Your father will not accept me. When I talk to him, I want the answer to be ‘yes’. Let’s wait just a little longer.

Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) in Genesis

Who is Muriel in Genesis?

Disappointed, Muriel will nod, but will walk away as soon as Judah tries to kiss her. “Well, if we can wait for you to talk to my father, you can also wait to kiss me,” will fire the canania. “Oh evil, are you going to do this to me?” he will question.

The Israelite will feel lighter for the first time since suggesting to the brothers to sell Joseph into slavery and will surprise her with a declaration of love.

“It’s no use telling you that you wouldn’t understand, but you give me hope. That life can be better. That I can be better. Will you marry me?”, the goat breeder will insist. “As soon as you talk to my father”, the young woman will conclude in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#74 – José Alfredo Makes Emergency Decision in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.