Desired by Santos, attacking midfielder turns Maurício Barbieri’s interest in Red Bull Bragantino

The player was in the crosshairs of Santos and Internacional, as well as attracting interest from foreign teams

Even with Leo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli, O saints he hasn’t whispered yet and he’s already looking at other names. According to the journalist Lucas Costa, four names are on the agenda: Miguel, German Cano, Marco Ruben and Fabricio Busts.

The Peixe, it’s worth remembering, got it right with five reinforcements this semester – before, it brought Danilo Boza, Moraes, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho and Mark William. Not to mention the midfielder Lacquer Matters, which is in the sub-20.

“Santos continues in conversations with attacking midfielder Miguel, ex-Flu. There is still interest in players at the end of their contract, such as right-back Fabrício Bustos and forwards Germán Cano and Marco Ruben. The full-back said he will not renew with Independiente and will be free on 12/31″, wrote the reporter. In addition to the pair of attackers, wheel he brought august, Jandrei and Velazquez.

According to “UOL Sport”, Mazzuco won a strong competitor in the fight for Miguel: O Red Bull Bragantino. The team from São Paulo is also eyeing the youth, as well as English teams. The athlete, who is free, was also negotiating with the International, but the negotiation did not advance and stalled.

“Nothing has evolved, and we no longer have a forecast. The window closes next week, let’s see if the thing happens until Monday”, explained an intermediary in the negotiation, in an interview with Colorado Magazine. Promoted in 2019, aged just 16, Miguel acts as a classic “shirt 10”. The striker lost ground this season, with Roger Machado (already fired).