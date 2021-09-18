Despite the shortage of vaccines, covid cases continue to fall in Africa

New cases of covid-19 fell 30% in Africa last week, but the continent continues to face problems in the supply of vaccines, which will prevent it from meeting this year’s immunization targets, the WHO (World Organization) reported on Thursday of health).

“For the ninth week in a row, new cases have declined, with another sharp drop of 30% in the last week. This decline is good news but should not be a reason to let your guard down,” said WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, at a virtual press conference.

That contraction coincided last week with the crossing of the eight-million-case barrier in Africa, where many countries suffer a third wave of the disease, driven mainly by the delta variant, although it appears to be decreasing.

However, stressed Moeti, vaccination coverage remains “very low”, with only 50 million (3.6% of the continental population) fully vaccinated.

The Covax program, with which the WHO and other organizations want to bring vaccines against covid-19 to developing countries, will not be able to deliver the 2 billion doses it had designed this year and will have only 1.4 billion available, which will impact on Africa.

With the reduction, Covax should deliver 470 million doses to the African continent, which, according to the UN agency, will be “enough to vaccinate only 17% of the population, well below the 40% target” established for 2021.

Export bans and vaccine backlogs are a bottleneck in the supply of vaccines to Africa. As long as rich countries exclude Covax from the market, Africa will not meet its vaccination targets,” warned Moeti.

“It’s time for vaccine producing countries to open their doors and help protect those most at risk,” said the director.

In this regard, Moeti wants the UN General Assembly, which will be held next week in New York, to address “inequality in the world, not just in Africa”, as developing countries in other regions also face “challenges “.

The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa), John Nkengasong, also spoke on this issue today at another online press conference.

According to Nkengasong, “access to vaccines on the continent” should be “a central point of discussion” at the UN General Assembly.

“The developed world is vaccinated. Africa is not,” he recalled.

To date, Africa has registered just over eight million cases and nearly 205,000 deaths from covid-19.