Dia has DR Solange and Valentina and Medrado crying

The hay started to catch fire in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! The feud between Solange and Rico in the early morning hours of yesterday reverberated throughout the day.

The dynamic also continued to cause tensions throughout the house. Neither Solange nor Victor liked the choices made by some of their fellow feedlots during the game.

Fernanda Medrado, in turn, burst into tears when she discovered that some people on the reality show were told not to get close to her.

Check out everything that happened today in the rural reality:

Will there be more fire in the hay there?

This morning, in the stable, MC Gui and Gui Araujo talked about the bullshit between Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes. Farmer of the week bet the fight between the pair will get more serious tonight. “Hey, yesterday the parade got serious, but I think today it will be even more so with the alcohol from the party,” said Araujo.

Dayane Mello also spoke with Liziane Gutierrez and Aline Mineiro about the mess. The model disapproved the posture of the pedestrians and questioned the reason for the bullshit.

Was it really a fight? Or to appear on live? Here comes a lot of doubts.

“Oxtail” in the face

Pedestrians continue to suffer from some mishaps when taking care of the animals. Liziane Gutierrez was startled while trying to extract milk from one of the cows this morning. The pawn was milking the animal when, suddenly, it took a “whisker” in the face.

“Ouch!” she exclaimed, who started spitting and swearing. “threaded [o rabo] in my mouth, my mouth open!”

DR between Solange and Valentina

Valentina Francavilla called Solange Gomes to talk. The Italian asked if the former Gugu bath was upset that she had left her out of the reality awards dynamic that took place the night before, and Solange said yes, because, according to her, she is in need of a car.

“Of course, right! I had a car in my hand. By the way, it was a car that my mother said she wanted me to win because my car isn’t cool, do you understand?”, said the model.

Medrado, who became involved in the discussion, later told Dynho, Erika and Valentina that he expected an apology from Solange.

The dynamics paid off!

Victor Pecoraro was also not happy for not being “saved” in yesterday’s dynamics by Nego do Borel. The actor told Liziane that he sought explanations from the singer.

I asked him why he chose him and he: ‘Oh, old man, I was so nervous that I only saw him there.’ That’s what pissed me off. I said: ‘Brother, wasn’t it easier to say that you had more affinity?’ I’d rather hear this than want to protect yourself.

Medrado burst into tears

Fernanda Medrado was moved to tears today. The singer learned that two people were warned to keep their distance from her because of a negative fame that the singer would have achieved in another reality show she participated in, “Power Couple”. She was comforted by Valentina, Erika and Dynho.

I don’t know what to do to make people see my good side.

On the farm with the Ex?

Tiago Piquilo is confined with Valentina, his ex. This afternoon, he spoke with the Italian and said that he had a chat with his current girlfriend about participating in the rural reality show with someone he had already had a relationship with. The countryman wanted to make it clear that, although there are uncomfortable speculations outside the program about the two, everything is “good” between them.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram