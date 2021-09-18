Dia has DR Solange and Valentina and Medrado crying

The hay started to catch fire in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! The feud between Solange and Rico in the early morning hours of yesterday reverberated throughout the day.
The dynamic also continued to cause tensions throughout the house. Neither Solange nor Victor liked the choices made by some of their fellow feedlots during the game.
Fernanda Medrado, in turn, burst into tears when she discovered that some people on the reality show were told not to get close to her.
Check out everything that happened today in the rural reality:
Will there be more fire in the hay there?
This morning, in the stable, MC Gui and Gui Araujo talked about the bullshit between Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes. Farmer of the week bet the fight between the pair will get more serious tonight. “Hey, yesterday the parade got serious, but I think today it will be even more so with the alcohol from the party,” said Araujo.
Dayane Mello also spoke with Liziane Gutierrez and Aline Mineiro about the mess. The model disapproved the posture of the pedestrians and questioned the reason for the bullshit.
Was it really a fight? Or to appear on live? Here comes a lot of doubts.
“Oxtail” in the face
Pedestrians continue to suffer from some mishaps when taking care of the animals. Liziane Gutierrez was startled while trying to extract milk from one of the cows this morning. The pawn was milking the animal when, suddenly, it took a “whisker” in the face.
“Ouch!” she exclaimed, who started spitting and swearing. “threaded [o rabo] in my mouth, my mouth open!”
DR between Solange and Valentina
Valentina Francavilla called Solange Gomes to talk. The Italian asked if the former Gugu bath was upset that she had left her out of the reality awards dynamic that took place the night before, and Solange said yes, because, according to her, she is in need of a car.
“Of course, right! I had a car in my hand. By the way, it was a car that my mother said she wanted me to win because my car isn’t cool, do you understand?”, said the model.
Medrado, who became involved in the discussion, later told Dynho, Erika and Valentina that he expected an apology from Solange.
The dynamics paid off!
Victor Pecoraro was also not happy for not being “saved” in yesterday’s dynamics by Nego do Borel. The actor told Liziane that he sought explanations from the singer.
I asked him why he chose him and he: ‘Oh, old man, I was so nervous that I only saw him there.’ That’s what pissed me off. I said: ‘Brother, wasn’t it easier to say that you had more affinity?’ I’d rather hear this than want to protect yourself.
Medrado burst into tears
Fernanda Medrado was moved to tears today. The singer learned that two people were warned to keep their distance from her because of a negative fame that the singer would have achieved in another reality show she participated in, “Power Couple”. She was comforted by Valentina, Erika and Dynho.
I don’t know what to do to make people see my good side.
On the farm with the Ex?
Tiago Piquilo is confined with Valentina, his ex. This afternoon, he spoke with the Italian and said that he had a chat with his current girlfriend about participating in the rural reality show with someone he had already had a relationship with. The countryman wanted to make it clear that, although there are uncomfortable speculations outside the program about the two, everything is “good” between them.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm?
2.49%
2.90%
5.18%
1.76%
1.87%
1.66%
18.55%
0.73%
6.42%
3.11%
1.45%
0.52%
15.65%
22.80%
8.50%
2.28%
1.04%
1.35%
1.76%
Total of 965 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.